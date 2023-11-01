Tennis | Alexander Zverev is already accused of assaulting his second ex-girlfriend – received a big fine

Zverev denies the abuse and plans to appeal the penalty order.

Tennis Olympic champion, German Alexander Zverev has been fined 450,000 euros for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, says The Guardian.

According to the German court, Zverev physically threatened and abused his ex-girlfriend in Berlin in May 2020. He received 90 daily fines of 5,000 euros, or a total of 450,000 euros. It is a punishment order, not a verdict in court proceedings.

Zverev denies the abuse and plans to appeal the decision.

In German law, the public prosecutor uses a penalty order when it does not consider a trial to be necessary. This is done, for example, when the case is relatively simple and there is convincing evidence for the prosecution.

The defendant has the right to appeal the sentence, which leads to a public trial.

Since Zverev, the world number nine in tennis, has challenged the penalty order, the district court will hear the defendant and the plaintiffs again before the main hearing. Zverev maintains the presumption of innocence before the trial.

Zverev’s lawyer Schertz Bergmann described the penalty order as a “scandal” on Tuesday.

This is not the first time Zverev has been accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Zverev was suspected of assaulting his second ex-girlfriend in 2019.

Olga Sharipova said at the time that Zverev tried to suffocate him by pressing a pillow over his face. Sharipova has said that Zverev also slammed her head against the wall.

The case was investigated, but due to reliable evidence and conflicting statements, wrongdoing could not be proven.