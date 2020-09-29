When a freak player meets another freak player, what do they talk to each other? It depends on the days. The match between Gaël Monfils and Alexander Bublik for the first round of Roland-Garros on Monday, however, did not have the sparks announced. Admittedly, we were entitled to some depreciations worthy of the name, to a service with a spoon, but nothing more from two players who were accustomed to the hottest shots. No spectacle on a tasteless court, and few spectators. Blame it on the Covid-19, which gauges, which gauges … and a weather where it was not good to put a professional tennis player outside. Short results: a 6/4; 5/7; 6/3; 3/6 for the Kazakh giant in “leggings on grasshopper thighs” and warm underwear. Damart?

A meager pedigree

The French, world number 9 after a thunderous start to the season, therefore no longer regains his winter level. Four games, four losses – including the latter against Alexander Bublik, 49 e global. Does this mean that the Kazakh, born in Russia but naturalized, could become one of the revelations of this Grand Slam, which definitely does not resemble any of its predecessors? Not easy. This 23 year old boy is not an example of precocity. At the 2017 Australian Open, for his first participation in a Grand Slam tournament, he certainly beat in the first round on 16 e world Lucas Pouille, but then nothing or very little. He will wait until July 2019 to finally reach a final of an ATP tournament. It was in Newport.

“I like to play shots that are out of the ordinary, but I don’t think about it too much during games. My favorites are the tweeners and the spoon services ”

The pedigree is therefore meager, but the player remains surprising in his game and his statements. He made a specialty of the most unpredictable shots: “I like to play shots that are out of the ordinary, but I don’t think about it too much during games. My favorites are the tweeners (strokes between the legs) and the spoon serves ”, he explained daily the team during the Montpellier Open at the start of the year.

“I only play for the money”

But even more surprising is his discourse on sport, which makes him live year in and year out. Where many people eat video games as soon as they have a moment off the court, he is totally disinterested in what is going on around him. Well almost : “I don’t watch a lot of tennis in general, just when my friends are on the court, like Rublev or Gilles Simon, although I have to say he must be the guy with the most boring game on the tour. But I like him, Gilles. “

“I hate tennis with all my heart. I hate every day that I have to play… I don’t see a bright spot in being a tennis player ”

Not too nice, but it has the merit of being frank, just as he can be when he talks about his job: “I hate tennis with all my heart. I hate every day that I have to play… I don’t see a bright spot in being a tennis player ”, and click an ace: “I only play for the money. If there was no money at stake, I would quit right away. “

And for the fun of … hitting balls

But what was he going to do in this mess if he didn’t like what he was doing? Why inflict hours of training, jetlags, do you want some, if deep down, he finds no pleasure there, except that of being able to live not too badly? Alexander Bublik has an answer. He sees only the game, the childish one which consists of hitting the ball powerfully often, sometimes surprising it, or even caressing and touching it depending on his mood: “I love this sport, I can’t say the opposite. I think I will die playing tennis. But being a professional player, facing new opponents every day, even if you have pain all over the place, is difficult. You can’t say “I don’t feel good, so I don’t play”. In any other team sport, you can go to your coach and tell him that you are not feeling well and that you cannot play. “ But, worst of all: “When you lose, everyone asks you why you lost. “ That’s true ! Because.