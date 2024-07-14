Carlos Alcaraz triumphs at Wimbledon 2024. The Spaniard, defending champion and world number 3, as in the 2023 final beats Serbian Novak Djokovic, number 2 in the ranking, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4). Alcaraz, 21, wins his second title in a row on the London grass, the fourth Slam of his career and his 15th tournament on the circuit. The Spaniard annihilates 37-year-old Djokovic in the first 2 sets with an identical script: immediate break and then a lead in the final of the set with the second serve stolen from his rival.

In the third set, Djokovic fails to capitalize on a break point that could put him back on track. At 4-4, the Serbian slips down 0-40: Alcaraz capitalizes on the second of 3 break points and puts the arrow towards the finish line. The Spaniard has 3 match points available but jams: Djokovic stays alive with an incredible counterbreak (5-5). It goes to a tie-break, Alcaraz gains a mini break advantage and doesn’t look back: 7-4, he wins and remains king of Wimbledon.