Carlos Alcaraz king of Wimbledon: Djokovic surrenders in the fifth set (photo Lapresse)
Carlos Alcaraz triumphs at Wimbledon 2024. The Spaniard, defending champion and world number 3, as in the 2023 final beats Serbian Novak Djokovic, number 2 in the ranking, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4). Alcaraz, 21, wins his second title in a row on the London grass, the fourth Slam of his career and his 15th tournament on the circuit. The Spaniard annihilates 37-year-old Djokovic in the first 2 sets with an identical script: immediate break and then a lead in the final of the set with the second serve stolen from his rival.
In the third set, Djokovic fails to capitalize on a break point that could put him back on track. At 4-4, the Serbian slips down 0-40: Alcaraz capitalizes on the second of 3 break points and puts the arrow towards the finish line. The Spaniard has 3 match points available but jams: Djokovic stays alive with an incredible counterbreak (5-5). It goes to a tie-break, Alcaraz gains a mini break advantage and doesn’t look back: 7-4, he wins and remains king of Wimbledon.
