Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios absence from the French Open not his agent of Daniel Horsfall due to the January kneecap surgery, as previously reported.

Horsfall told the Canberra Times newspaper that Kyrgios suffered a cut on his leg when his car was robbed.

Earlier in May, it was reported that Kyrgios’ mother was driving her son’s car when an armed man stopped the car and took it for himself. Kyrgios, who was nearby, called the police and used an app on his phone to track his car’s movements. The carjacker was soon caught.

Horsfall did not say how exactly Kyrgios would have gotten the cut on his leg in the situation.

“In that mess, he got a pretty bad cut on his leg. It hasn’t healed properly and he can’t train on the field so he’s been out for almost two weeks,” Horsfall said.

Kyrgios, 28, reached the Wimbledon singles final last year, but his first year has been difficult. Kyrgios had to miss the Australian Open due to a leg injury, and in February he admitted in court that he had pushed his ex-girlfriend, but avoided a conviction for assault. Earlier this week, Kyrgios’ grandmother passed away.