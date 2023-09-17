Tennis | “Achievement beats everyone with a brain” – The tennis stars of yesteryear praise the Davis Cup success

Olli Rahnasto and Veli Paloheimo freely praise Finland’s achievement.

Finland the men’s place in the top eight in tennis’ Davis Cup receives strong cheers from the domestic big names of the sport’s past years From Olli Rahnasto and Brother from Paloheim.

Finland took the place by defeating the United States in Saturday’s scrimmage. When Emil Ruusuvuori and Otto Virtanen took the singles victories, the United States had been beaten. Also in doubles Harri Heliövaara and Patrik from Kaukova did their job and Finland won the match 3–0.

“The achievement blows everyone away. It’s a super-great achievement, that’s all I can say. The team is really capable of striking and is able to stretch,” Rahnasto enthuses.

Paloheimo also highlights the United States as a quality opponent.

“When you talk about tennis as a sport in general, and such a tennis country, against such players. I don’t know if there are much harder achievements in Finnish football,” says Paloheimo.

Cash register says he followed the games throughout the week as much as possible. He didn’t have time to watch all the games.

Rahnasto, who was ranked 88th in the men’s singles world rankings, says that in Finland, the ability to come back into the game was especially noteworthy.

“An opponent could have gotten on top of their neck, but they have come to the side and passed in a pressure situation. That is exactly what decides the matches. They were able to perform in decisive situations”, praises Rahnasto.

Paloheimo, which was ranked 48th in the world rankings, brings out the mental side of Finnish players. He reminds that the nature of tennis is that the games are all about the little things. The Finns’ game stayed together well.

The number one player of the week in the Finnish team was Otto Virtanen. He won all three of his singles matches during the week. Virtanen was always on fire in the first game, so after his match, Finland had two opportunities to settle the struggles for themselves.

“Everyone has known that he has potential and can play well. But what makes the performance even harder is that he was able to play three games in a row at that level,” says Paloheimo.

Olli Rahnasto praises the performance of the team’s players in pressure situations.

Finland Davis Cup games continue in Malaga, Spain in November. Captain of the Finnish team Jarkko Nieminen spoke after the match about the dream of winning the Davis cup one day and emphasized that the team’s best days are still ahead.

“What’s best, according to captain Nieminen, everything is still possible,” says Rahnasto about the continuation of the tournament for Finland.

The Davis Cup is held in high esteem by the players. Paloheimo reminds that, for example Novak Djokovic was playing for the Serbian team this weekend. Although the main part of the season is spent in individual competitions in different parts of the world, there is also enthusiasm for the national team jersey to the stars.

Rahnasto and Paloheimo are still actively involved in tennis. Rahnasto works as a coach, Paloheimo has been the competition director in the Tampere challenger tour tournament.

According to their assessment, the success of Kärje can inspire new people to join the sport, even though there is no real shortage of enthusiasts. According to them, tennis has held its ground among enthusiasts.

“These kinds of things bring more visibility to the sport,” says Paloheimo.