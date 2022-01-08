Tennis | According to the lawyer, Novak Djokovic had a corona infection in December

Djokovic is also requesting a transfer from the Melbourne hotel.

Tennis Aiming for the Australian Open Novak Djokovicilla was infected with the coronavirus in December, his lawyer filed an appeal with an Australian court over the revocation of a Serbian visa. The appeal is due to go to court on Monday.

According to Djokovic’s complaint, he had received a positive corona test result on December 16, 2021. Djokovic and the tournament organizers announced early in the week that he would have been exempted from participating in the tournament, but his visa was revoked at Melbourne Airport.

Djokovic is also requesting a transfer from a hotel in Melbourne, where he is awaiting the processing of his visa complaint. The transfer is based on Djokovic’s desire to train for the Australian Open.

Coronavirus pandemic in early April 2020, Djokovic said in public that he did not want to be forced to take the vaccine. In 2020, Djokovic became infected with the coronavirus at least once and attracted negative attention by organizing a series of screenings in which the virus spread.

Djokovic has not clearly stated whether he has taken the vaccine since then.

“I’m not revealing whether I’ve been vaccinated or not. Whatever I say – I am, I’m not, maybe I don’t know or think about it – they’re using it against you,” Djokovic replied when asked about it by Sports Illustrated.

Djokovic is presumed to be unvaccinated because the tournament organizers gave the world’s number one player an exception to play without a coroner vaccination.

The first grand slam tournament of the Australian Open will take place on 17 January. Djokovic is the reigning champion of men’s singles. If he gets to play, he will aim for his record-breaking 21st grand slam doubles championship from Australia.