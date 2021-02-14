Tennis | Abdominal-stricken Novak Djokovic squeezed into the Australian Open semi-finals: “If this were anything other than a grand slam, I would withdraw from the tournament”

Next on the world list, Djokovic will face Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Australian won the open tennis tournament eight times in Serbia Novak Djokovic continues in Melbourne in his grand slam favorite race as a nuisance to his challengers.

On Sunday, first-placed Djokovic made his way from the men’s singles fourth round to the quarterfinals when he won the Canadian Milan Raonicin 7–6 (7–4), 4–6, 6–1, 6–4.

Djokovic softened Raonic, who placed 14th in the tournament, in less than three hours.

Djokovic, 33, showed little sign that he had suffered in a previous match against the United States Taylor Fritz against abdominal muscle injury. Djokovic had to work against Fritz for the full five batches before the resignation fell short.

Chasing the ninth singles title, Djokovic admitted that the abdominal muscle has resembled itself.

“If this were any competition other than the grand slam, I would withdraw from the tournament,” Djokovic told AFP.

In the quarterfinals, he will face Germany in sixth place Alexander Zverevin, who dropped a Djokovic compatriot listed as 23rd Dusan Lajovicin in three installments.

Finland Henri Kontisen and his Kazakh partner Jana Shvedovan taival to the opening round in the mixed doubles game.

The uninvested pair lost to the sixth-placed Czech Barbora Krejcikova and the United States Rajeev Ramille 6–7 (6–8), 5–7. In the men’s doubles, Kontinen also dropped his French pair in the first round Edouard Roger-Vasselin with.

Men’s singles in the fourth round of Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov defeated Austria Dominic Thiemin and advanced to the semifinals. The U.S. Open, which won last year, Thiem bent 4–6, 4–6, 0–6.

In the tournament ranked third in Japan Naomi Osaka advanced to the women’s singles semifinals by taming Spain Garbine Muguruzan in a three-round match.

Muguruza, who reached the finals last year, won the first set of a two-hour encounter, but Osaka took the entire match 4–6, 6–4, 7–5.

“I felt startled because he played so well. In stressful moments, I had to play with myself, ”Osaka described after the match, according to AFP.

In the semi-finals, 23-year-old Osaka will face Taiwan’s experienced but uninvested Hsieh Su-Wein. This won the Czech Republic in the fourth round Marketa Vondrousovan 6–4, 6–2.