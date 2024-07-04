Tennis | A wonderful victory for Emil Ruusuvuori at Wimbledon

Tennis|Emil Ruusuvuori fought handsomely in the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

A tennis player Emil Ruusuvuori won a Wimbledon men’s singles second-round match over the Greek in stunning fashion Stefanos Tsitsipasia against the set 3–1.

Before the match, Ruusuvuori, 25, mentioned that Tsitsipas, 25, is one of the best players in the world.

Tsitsipas is ranked 11th on the men’s world list, Ruusuvuori is ranked 87th on the men’s world list.

The match in the first set, Ruusuvuori took a 3–1 lead thanks to a pass break. The Finn was able to pass to win the match at 5–4, but Tsitsipas managed to break the pass at the last possible moment.

When both held their serve once after that, we went to a breakaway game. Ruusuvuori won it with 8–6 points.

In the second set, there were no passing breaks at all, and the set again stretched into a cut-off game. A solution was sought for a long time, but the lot went to Ruusuvuori again. This time the cutoff game was 12–10.

In the third set, Tsitsipas was able to break Ruusuvuori’s second serve. It was enough for the Greek to win the set, which came with a score of 6–3.

Ruusuvuori won the fourth set 6–3.