Tennis | A surprise loss for Novak Djokovic – he lost to his countryman for the first time in 11 years

Dušan Lajović, ranked 70th in the world, defeated the number one.

Tennis the number one name in the men’s world rankings Novak Djokovic suffered a surprise loss on Friday when Dušan Lajović defeated him in the Banja Luka tennis tournament.

In the quarter-finals, Djokovic defeated his compatriot in straight sets 6–4, 7–6 (8–6).

“I was many levels below what I want to play at,” said Djokovic, who has won 22 grand slam tournaments in his career, according to news agency AFP.

Djokovic lost to his compatriot for the first time in almost 11 years, news agency AP tells. The last time this happened was in May 2012, when Janko Tipsarević surprised him in Madrid.

Djokovic’s defeated Lajović, 32, is ranked 70th in the world.

“I’ve been beaten to death. This is the biggest win of my career and defeating Djokovic is something I never thought was possible,” Lajović rejoiced, according to AFP.

The two last met in April 2018 in Monte Carlo, when Djokovic won the match 6–0, 6–1. Before that, Djokovic beat Lajović in Doha in January 2015, 6–2, 6–1.