Jannik Sinner won all his matches in the Davis Cup playoffs.

Italy defeated Australia in the men’s Davis Cup final with match wins 2–0. Davis Cup first place is Italy’s second all-time. The first Davis Cup championship came in 1976.

In Sunday’s first singles match, Italy Matteo Arnaldi beat Australia by Alexei Popyrin by 7–5, 2–6, 6–4. Italy’s victory was secured when Jannik Sinner roared by Alex de Minaur I won 6–3, 6–0.

Sinner won Saturday’s semifinal in his singles match against the world number one Novak Djokovic and was also involved in winning the decisive doubles match for Italy in the semi-final.

Australia also lost the Davis Cup final a year ago. At that time, the first place was celebrated by Canada. Over the years, Australia has won the Davis Cup no less than 28 times.

In this year’s tournament, Finland advanced all the way to the semifinals, where they lost to Australia.