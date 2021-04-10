Although there was once a stereotype of tennis as “a rich man’s sport”, the reality was not – nor is it – like that. But it is a very demanding sport, and much more so for those who try to get into the jungle of professionalism, definitively established in the late 60s. young talents require an economic structure that projects them, due to the high costs in trainers, physical trainers, travel, equipment and medical assistance. Only tennis federations (or even the States themselves), families with some financial solvency or any business organization that decides to support and promote a player can try. For all the players, and especially for those who come from Argentina, inserting themselves in the international circuit is a great effort, especially due to transfers. What was done by the family of Diego Schwartzman, our current number 1, is an example. Tennis players who made an epoch such as the Spanish Manuel Santana -the first of the greats in his country- or the Peruvian Alex Olmedo, to name a few among the most relevant, came from humble families, as well as several members of the famous Australian legion that monopolized tennis between the 1950s and 1970s.

Santana suffered many deprivations in his childhood, his father had fought for the Republicans in the Spanish Civil War and was sentenced to twelve years in prison. “Born in 1938, at the height of the Franco siege of Madrid, Santana spent a hardship childhood in a house where twelve families shared a bathroom,” described journalist Santiago Segurola. His work since he was a boy at the Velázquez Tennis Club, picking up the balls at the members’ games and running errands, changed his life. And when they saw him sporting conditions – exceptional – the Romero Girón family adopted him and strengthened his career. The parents Ken Rosewall, that fabulous tennis powerhouse from Australia, who still played his fourth Wimbledon final at 40, had bought three courts in an inland town, but they didn’t have anything to spare either. “His first five dollar bill can still be seen framed in the living room of his Sydney home. When Hopman, captain of the Davis Cup team, included him in the team, Ken thought that the biggest bills were the five dollars, “said Rod Laver, the other giant of that generation.

Therefore, the recent appearance of an American named Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open Championship or, earlier, that of the Latvian Ernest Gulbis near the world top ten among men, provoked curiosity. Ernest is the son of one of Latvia’s richest men, financier Ainars Gulbis, while Jessica’s parents’ fortune is reported by Forbes at $ 5 billion.

Before becoming a tycoon and owner of the AIG Real State with investments throughout Europe, Ainars Gulbis was known for his basketball skills. Fast for business, made a fortune during the disintegration of the former Soviet Union and he married Milena Gulbe, actress: her son Ernest is named after Hemingway. Ernest Gulbis never had to worry about the costs of his trainers, his rackets or his travel. He even went to tournaments in his private plane. Of great natural talent, he was trained at the same tennis academy as Novak Djokovic. And this super champion of our time recalled that “as a boy, I could hardly ever beat him. But, to get to the top, you need a mentality, a will and a discipline that I don’t know if Ernest had ”. Despite his apparent indifference – he liked the night and clubs more than training – he was a semifinalist at Roland Garros 2014, where he left behind none other than Roger Federer, before losing to Djokovic. The 500 thousand euros that Gulbis took at that time, between prizes and advertising revenue, evaporated in just a few hours, he played (and lost) in a bet. He could never repeat such a performance in the great tennis championships, although he continues to appear in some chapters of the tour.

American Jessica Pegula emerged a decade ago in professional tennis competitions, although without reaching the close-ups. So far his highest rating in the rankings was 55th, achieved a couple of years ago when he won his only title, in Washington. He was also a finalist in the Quebec 2018 and Auckland 2020 tournaments. That’s why was the great surprise of the last Australian Open, beating several of the favorites and reaching the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. “I am Jessica Pegula, fourth-finalist from Australia”, he replied to one of his followers on social networks, who had pointed out “Jessica Pegula, the girl of 5,000 million”. As Luciana Aranguiz recalled in the Sports section of our newspaper “Pegula is the daughter of Terry and Kim, the owners of the Buffalo Bills, one of the American football franchises. And the Pegula Sports & Entertainment company also has professional teams in sports such as lacross and ice hockey, as well as real estate businesses, marketing, television and a record company dedicated to country music. But Jessica – one of the five daughters – trajina on the tennis courts, while set up your own business: a healthy music restaurant and a cosmetics company.

Terrence Michael Pegula, 70, graduated as an engineer from the University of Pennsylvania and created his Marcellus, New York-based natural gas, and later oil, exploration company. His big blow was the sale to Shell for 4.7 billion dollars. His wife, Kim, who now heads several of his companies, also presents a curious story: Born in 1970 in Seoul, her parents abandoned her at a station, when she was just five years old. An American family found her in an orphanage and adopted her. Kim only returned to the Korean capital – now a Mrs. Pegula – in the fall of 2019 to watch her daughter play at the Olympic Stadium, but they were out of luck: Jessica had lost in the first round. By this time, Kim Pegula was equally famous in her country as a co-owner of the Buffalo Bills. Her husband Terry had paid $ 1.4 billion to keep that franchise, in a bid in which he left behind none other than Donald Trump and a consortium led by Bon Jovi.

But the cases of Gulbis or Pegula are not the usual ones in tennis. It is true that between awards, contracts and exhibitions, great figures also built their own fortunes, and that it is one of the sports with the greatest professional development (he was a pioneer in that sense). But in all cases, there was an immense effort – personal and family – to prop them up.