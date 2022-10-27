The top American tennis player, Frances Tiafoe, makes an effort from the exceptional junior center, which has been led by Vesa Pönkkä from Nastola for 23 years.

College Park, Maryland

This a success story is like a fairy tale.

The father of a poor immigrant family is hired as a janitor at a tennis center. He gets to live in his office, and so do his twin sons. So they start playing tennis as early as four years old. Soon they will receive top-notch coaching that the family could not possibly afford to pay for on their own.

Now one of the boys, 24 years old Frances Tiafoeis the hottest name for men in the United States and ranked No. 17 in the world. Last month, Tiafoe raised tennis enthusiasm throughout the country reaching the semi-finals of the US Open as the first American man since 2006.

Behind everything is a man from Nastola, a small village in Pensuo.

Vesa Pönkkä talked to the coaches of the tennis center he runs in College Park.

Stanchion, 58, has led the successful Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC) since its inception.

The junior center, completed in 1999, is located in the city of College Park in the Washington metropolitan area, in the state of Maryland.

No talent is wasted here because the child’s family couldn’t afford a hobby. The center does not seek financial profit. The families of the juniors pay only according to their means, and the rest of the money comes from the sponsors.

On the other hand, even the most talented juniors do not get coaching for free if their families have the ability to pay. The matter will be checked with tax information.

“It would be ethically wrong to collect money for the wealthy”, Pönkkä reasons.

His most important duties are the development of coaches and fundraising.

When young Pönkkä played himself. At his best, he was seventh on the Finnish men’s list. After high school, he moved to Germany to play tennis in the Bundesliga.

However, it became clear that Pönkä would not become a professional, so at the age of 23 he went to the University of Tennessee to study economics with a tennis scholarship. He found a wife there, and Pönkkä stayed in the United States.

He ended up coaching young tennis players but dreamed of something bigger: a coaching center that would be accessible to all talented juniors regardless of background.

But he himself didn’t have the money to set one up.

Pönkkä looked for an investor so purposefully that he disguised himself as a coach for a private club of the rich just to create relationships. Finally, he got a call from an investment banker From Ken Brody.

Brody had heard praise from a Finnish coach who shared his ideals.

“We met on the same night. I tried to play hard to reach, even though I knew in three seconds that I would take the offer,” Pönkkä recalls.

Brody offered the operation an initial capital of 14 million dollars, after which the center has been running on its own.

Pönkkä is the chairman. He later became CEO Ray Bentonwho had worked as a manager for such tennis stars as To Arthur Ashe and To Jimmy Connors.

The reputation of Pönkä and his partners has spread far and wide in the United States. According to their model, the National Tennis Association has established 26 centers around the country.

Already ten years ago, the US Olympic Committee awarded Pönkä as the coach of the year due to the coaching development work he did.

in College Park trains about 600 juniors a week. The staff is 45 full-time, of which 25 are coaches.

The players traditionally come from the surrounding area, where talent is sought by going to teach tennis in schools. Very recently, the center decided to open its doors to juniors from abroad as well.

Coach Tiago Bastos instructs Matthew Kringer, 14, at the JTCC Tennis Center in College Park.

35 of the children also attend school at the center. The annual price of a full-time position is USD 31,000 and the afternoon coaching is USD 16,000–19,000, roughly the same amount in euros.

It may sound expensive by Finnish standards, but for example the annual tuition fee of the famous IMG tennis academy in Florida is up to 88,900 dollars.

Studies help to understand why Frances Tiafoe would hardly have started tennis without her father’s job description and the guidance of chance.

Constant Tiafoe had immigrated to the United States from civil war-torn Sierra Leone. He was hired as a janitor at the construction site of the tennis center, and in no time at all, he was promoted to Yleni’s maintenance manager.

He hits the ball on one of the center’s indoor courts and comes to chat.

Constant Tiafoe is the father of US men’s number one player Frances Tiafoe.

Of course, Constant Tiafoe no longer works here but happens to be playing with his friends. She long ago devoted herself to furthering her son’s career, and today Frances is a millionaire.

“This is the first time I’ve heard Vesa speak Finnish,” Constant Tiafoe marvels.

“He gave me my first tennis lesson.”

Constant Tiafoe says that Frances boy’s top success still feels crazy to him.

“That’s what everyone expects their own children to do well, but such a small number end up becoming professionals – not to mention that you would earn well. We’ve been lucky when Frances made dinner here a success.”

Pönkkä was not Frances Tiafoe’s personal coach, but led her coaching team and still serves as her mentor.

“ “First we have a person, second an athlete and only third a tennis player.”

At the College Park Tennis Center, Frances Tiafoe’s junior championships are listed below her youth photo.

College Park the tennis center has 15 outdoor courts and 15 indoor courts on an 11-hectare plot. Expansion work is underway: new indoor courts and a restaurant will be added to four additional hectares.

The center is neat and practical, but by no means fun. Pönkä thinks this is important. Even the greatest talents need to keep their feet on the ground.

“Well-being as a person and as an athlete go 90 percent hand in hand. The buzzword is holistic. We have a person as the first, an athlete as the second and a tennis player as the third,” says Pönkkä.

“We don’t think of ourselves as coaches, but as teachers and mentors.”

On the wall of the corridor of the main building, there is a Gallery of Honor of the center’s staff and players who have worked hard here, but the pictures of chairman Pönkä and number one player Tiafoe, for example, do not catch the eye. All are in alphabetical order.

Pönkkä says that he is even more proud of his juniors’ championships than the fact that about 350 of them, more than 90 percent, have gone to university and earned scholarships totaling more than 23 million dollars.

Frances Tiafoe is currently enrolled at the US Tennis Association’s training center in Florida, but he tunes up for big tournaments mainly here, at home. According to Pönkä, Tiafoe gets injected 15–20 times a year.

Even the center’s best players – including Tiafoe when he visits – do volunteer work with wheelchair players, other para-athletes and veterans.

“It gives them a healthy perspective that they are quite lucky,” says Pönkkä.

“We don’t look at juniors who don’t give back in this way or who don’t invest in school.”

In addition to the players, their parents, who often would like quick results and value for money, need guidance.

“In America they say that the long term is on Friday. We are trying to change that mindset.”

Ten years ago, Pönkkä pronounced In an interview with HS thus:

“It would be great if, within ten years, a new successful generation in tennis would grow up in the United States.”

That seems to be the case, not least thanks to Pönkä. Tiafoe is the hottest name, but also on the women’s side, a graduate of the same center, whose background is modest like Tiafoe’s, reaches for the stars.

Pönkä’s talent scouts spotted the daughter of a single mother by Robin Montgomery at the age of five. Already at the age of 15, he won the 18-year-old championship in the internationally prestigious Orange Bowl junior tournament in Florida. Last year, he won the US Open junior singles and doubles after turning 17 during the tournament.

Earlier this month at the San Diego Open, Montgomery, 18, eclipsed the world’s top 50 for the first time. Pönkkä believes that Montgomery can be in the top ten within a few years.

“My role is to find books for Robin to read,” says Pönkkä.

“He loves history books about the Second World War. He has read The unknown soldier and knows guts and Roka.”