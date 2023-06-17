Tennis | A narrow loss to Rusuvuori – another ATP final place remained a dream

Rusuvuori lost to Tallon Griekspoor of Holland in the semi-final of s´Hertogenbosch.

Finland Emil Ruusuvuoren the second ATP final place of his career remained a dream when he lost to the host country in the semi-finals of s´Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands Tallon to Griekspoor lot 4–6, 5–7. The match lasted an hour and a half.

The semifinal spot was Ruusuvuori’s first of the season and seventh of his career. He has been in the finals once, but has yet to win a tournament. Rusuvuori (ATP-42) and Griekspoor (ATP-38) had not met at the ATP level before.

Dutch opened the match brilliantly by breaking Ruusuvuuori’s opening serve, and thanks to that he advanced to the set win.

In the second set, both served well and progressed to a 4-4 situation at a steady pace. When Griekspoor scored in a 4-5 situation, Ruusuvuori had a tie ball, but a moment later it was 5-5.

Griekspoor broke Ruusuvuori’s pass right after and served the game home in his next passing shift.

Ruusuvuori had four break points in the match, but he failed to take advantage of any of them. Griekspoor had six break balls and succeeded twice.

The final match will be against Australia Jordan Thompson. Thompson is ranked 103rd in the world.