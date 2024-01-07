Tennis | A loss to Emil Ruusuvuori in the Hong Kong final – still earned a juicy jackpot

Emil Ruusuvuori hit hard, but lost to the Russian star straight in two sets.

Emil Ruusuvuori lost the final match of the Hong Kong ATP tennis tournament 4–6, 4–6 to the Russian To Andrei Rublev. Rusuvuori was in the final of the ATP tournament for the second time.

Ruusuvuori is ranked 69th in the singles world rankings. Rublev, ranked number one in the Hong Kong tournament, is fifth in the world rankings.

The first set progressed evenly until the seventh game, where Rublev broke the Finn's pass and took a 4–3 lead. From here on, both players held their serve until the end of the set and the opening set went to Rublev 6–4.

In the second set, both held their serve until the ninth game, when Rublev left Ruusuvuori scoreless on the Finn's serving shift and took a 5–4 lead. Rublev held his serve and won the match 6–4, 6–4.

Despite his loss, Ruusuvuori claimed the prize money of a hefty pot: $58,750 [53 615 euroa]. Rublev, who defeated the Finn, took home $100,640 in prize money [91 850 euroa].

Rose Mountain and Rublev had met three times before. Last year, Ruusuvuori lost to the Russian Cincinnati Masters tournament, but in 2023 at the Australian Open Championship and 2021 in Dubai, Rublev was better.

Ruusuvuori's final match place was the second on the ATP tour. The first time he played for a tournament win in India was in 2022, when João Sousa defeated him.

Jarkko Nieminen is so far the only Finnish man to win an ATP singles tournament. Nieminen won the ATP tournament in Auckland 2006 and Sydney 2012.