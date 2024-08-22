Thursday, August 22, 2024
Tennis | A huge victory for Otto Virtane – the Saturday sausage-loving “Finnish” had to be humbled

August 22, 2024
Tennis | A huge victory for Otto Virtane – the Saturday sausage-loving “Finnish” had to be humbled
Otto Virtanen defeated Lucas Pouille in the last qualifying round of the US Open.

Finnish player Otto Virtanen will play in the US Open, the US Open, like last year. Virtanen beat France in the decisive qualifying match on Thursday Lucas Pouille 7–6 (7–2), 1–6, 6–3.

In the opening set, Virtanen served to win the set in a 5–3 situation, but Pouille rose to the level and finally progressed to a tiebreak, which Virtanen clearly controlled.

Already during the opening set, Virtanen rolled his wrist during the breaks, and after the first set it was also treated. Whether the hand struggled or not, but the second set went with a shout for the Frenchman 6–1.

In the third set Virtanen came into his own. He had several break balls in Pouille’s passes and finally, in a 4–3 situation, the break was successful. After this, Virtanen kept his serve cleanly and can prepare for the opening round of the early week.

This year, Virtanen also played in the main series of the French Open and Wimbledon, in the latter of which he made it to the second round.

For Pou30, has at his best been number ten in the ATP rankings, but now his ranking is 151st. However, he retired from tennis for a few years after suffering from depression. He also had an alcohol problem. Pouille has gradually made a comeback over the course of a couple of years.

Pouille’s mother is Finnish Lena Stenlund-Pouille. Stenlund-Pouille said in 2016 Ilta-Sanomthat Lucas is always a Finn from the corner of his heart.

“For example, Lucas loves Saturday sausage!” he said.

Pouille also had a Finnish passport, but it is known that he has given it up.

