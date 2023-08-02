Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Tennis | A handsome victory for Emil Ruusuvuori in the USA

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
Tennis | A handsome victory for Emil Ruusuvuori in the USA

The Finnish player knocked down Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka.

Finland tennis number one Emil Ruusuvuori has taken the second consecutive victory in the men’s singles in the United States. In the second round of the Washington ATP 500 tournament, the Finn defeated the tenth ranked Japan Yoshihito Nishiokan 6–7 (5–7), 6–4, 6–2.

Ruusuvuori, ranked 55th in the world rankings, has faced Nishioka a total of four times and won each of the matches. Nishioka is 31st in the world ranking.

In the first round of the Washington tennis tournament, Ruusuvuori defeated France Constant Lestienne.

