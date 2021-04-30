“The great Willy.” So, to dry. Or is there someone in sports Argentina who does not know who is named when Willy is named? Or the great Willy? Guillermo Vilas is one of the very few athletes in our country who will always be recognized by his nickname. Like Diego, like Manu and like just a handful more. Y “The great Willy” is a documentary that DeporTV will broadcast from tomorrow in a series of four chapters of 26 minutes each that will be seen on Monday 3, 10, 17 and 24 May.

What will be on the screen promises to be very interesting. It is that it is a material that was compiled for the documentary “You will be what you should be or you will be nothing” what produced Anima Films but that did not take place in that Netflix hit. This time it is a journey through the sports life of the greatest Argentine tennis player of all time with the memories of his friends from Mar del Plata, the words of former players such as Ricardo Cano, Ion Tiriac (his coach), Bjorn Borg , Rod Laver, Mats Wilander, Manuel Orantes and Claudia Casabianca (Forest Hills junior champion in that unforgettable 1977) and the opinions of nine journalists who, in many cases, accompanied his great career.

There is material from his beginnings at the Nautical Mar del Plata, his arrival in Buenos Aires, his first trips abroad, his triumphs and his titles. And there are unpublished images.

Guillermo Vilas at the New York City nightclub.

Like those in Buenos Aires, in the República -the most important tournament of those years in which several of the stars of the circuit played- with its stands and its crowded corridors. Or like those in Mar del Plata with Felipe Locicero, the first teacher, teaching movements and grips to his students.

Guillermo Vilas’s new documentary: “El gran Willy”.

At one point, Vilas is heard saying: “My first plane trip was when I was 14 years old. I thought the plane was too big to fly and I was scared. I saw the other people who read the newspaper and all I did was pray ”. That was seven years before his first title in Buenos Aires. It was against Borg, in 1973, and you can also see black and white images of that unforgettable match that ended with the Swede’s abandonment when he tripped over a sewer at the back of the court at 6-6 of the fourth set. There are flashes of another Republic, that of 1974, with the victory in the final against Orantes and the invasion of the public onto the court, something unprecedented for a tennis match in Argentina. And there is the memory of those tremendous Davis Cup series, of the victories, of the defeats, of the joys for the enormous triumphs and of the disappointments like that of the famous requested of 1980 in the middle of the series against the Czechoslovakia of Ivan Lendl …

Emotions abound in the documentary. There are many. Is that what the life of “The great Willy”.