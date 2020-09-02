Rose Mountain defeated Aljaž Bedenen of Slovenia in the opening round.

Tennis player Emil Ruusuvuori was able to leave the field as the winner in the first round of the U.S. Open. Ruusuvuori, 21, playing in the first grand slam tournament of his career, won the Slovenian Aljaž Bedenen 6–3, 3–6, 6–1, 4–6, 6–1.

Rose lining and Bedene had to wait for an hour and a half to enter the field as the rain prevented games from starting in New York. When the field was reached, the opening batch went smoothly. Both held their first three innings.

After that, Ruusuvuori first managed to hold his own fourth pass and made the first pass of the match. In the 5–3 situation, Ruusuvuori managed to enter the winnings and did not miss the opportunity.

Ruusuvuori took the decisive point with a successful pass when Bedene’s return could not find its way into the Finnish field.

In the second set, Bedene took a feed-in break in Ruusuvuori’s third feed-in turn and moved to 4-2. No more breaks were seen in the lot, so Bedene managed to even out the match.

In the third in the installment Bedene’s game was badly mixed for a moment and Rose Mountain was able to break the first two Slovenian passes. The game was completely in the possession of the Finn and the victory was recorded in 6–1 Rose Mountain after an easy batch.

In the fourth set, both had taken one pass break when Ruusuvuori came in in a 4-5 situation. Bedene was able to take a second batch of murtonsa and took the lot, which was the beginning of a Party well held by Ruusuvuori.

Crucial the fifth installment of Ruusuvuori began by breaking Bedene’s feed. Bedene did not stay with a Finn ten years younger, and Ruusuvuori took the solution round 6–1.

Ruusuvuori’s next match is scheduled for Thursday. In it, the Finn faces the winner of a match in which the United States played Mackenzie McDonald and Norway Casper Ruud. The match was in the middle at the end of the Rose Hill fight.