Tennis | A French professional player went to set off a barren tournament prize: a two-euro coin

May 5, 2021
Sara Čakarević had to settle for a rather small prize in the Czech ITF tournament.

Like well-known in professional tennis, large bonus amounts are paid equally to female and male players. This is at the top level, but when you go to challenger level tournaments, the fees go down.

French Sara Čakarević, 24, is 410th on the world list. He just won an ITF tournament in Le Havre and cashed in a prize of around € 2,000. But when he lost on Sunday in the opening round of the Czech tournament, the prize was already dropping really significantly.

Čakarević presented his reward receipt on social media: 2.25 euros.

“I want to thank ITF for tennis. I wish I was kidding, ”Čakarević writes.

The final amount came after deducting the participation fee of 36 euros and the tax of six euros from the fee. And even 2.25 euros were still slightly compromised.

“I didn’t even get 25 cents. Thanks to the ITF for free coffee, ”Čakarević writes.

