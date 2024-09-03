Tennis|Harri Heliövaara’s path was interrupted in mixed doubles and doubles.

Mixed doubles championship Defending Finland in the US Open tennis tournament Harri Heliövaara and Kazakhstan Anna Danilina were eliminated from the continuation in the half-color round.

American couple Taylor Townsend and Donald Young won 6–7 (3–7), 6–3, 10–8.

Heliövaara and Danilina had come from a losing position to victory in the first two rounds.

In the fateful quarter-final, the victory of the first round went to Heliövaara and Danilina instead, while Townsend and Young were able to turn from defeat to victory.

The American duo had won their previous two matches in two sets.

Noise hazard also took on Britain in New York of Henry Patten with, but the duo was eliminated in the third round of the men’s doubles.

Holland’s Wesley Koolhof and Croatia Nikola Mektic advanced 6–2, 6–2.

Heliövaara and Patten had won the previous grand slam tournament in London’s Wimbledon.