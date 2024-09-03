Tuesday, September 3, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis | A dark day for Harri Heliövaara in New York

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 3, 2024
in World Europe
0
Tennis | A dark day for Harri Heliövaara in New York
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Harri Heliövaara’s path was interrupted in mixed doubles and doubles.

Mixed doubles championship Defending Finland in the US Open tennis tournament Harri Heliövaara and Kazakhstan Anna Danilina were eliminated from the continuation in the half-color round.

American couple Taylor Townsend and Donald Young won 6–7 (3–7), 6–3, 10–8.

Heliövaara and Danilina had come from a losing position to victory in the first two rounds.

In the fateful quarter-final, the victory of the first round went to Heliövaara and Danilina instead, while Townsend and Young were able to turn from defeat to victory.

The American duo had won their previous two matches in two sets.

Noise hazard also took on Britain in New York of Henry Patten with, but the duo was eliminated in the third round of the men’s doubles.

Holland’s Wesley Koolhof and Croatia Nikola Mektic advanced 6–2, 6–2.

Heliövaara and Patten had won the previous grand slam tournament in London’s Wimbledon.

#Tennis #dark #day #Harri #Heliövaara #York

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Ukrainian Armed Forces noted an increase in the number of assaults on the Russian army near Kharkov

The Ukrainian Armed Forces noted an increase in the number of assaults on the Russian army near Kharkov

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]