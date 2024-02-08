Friday, February 9, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis | A cold ride to Emil Ruusuvuori

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 8, 2024
in World Europe
0
Tennis | A cold ride to Emil Ruusuvuori

Rusuvuori taival ended in the second round of the Marseille tennis tournament.

of Spain Alejandro Davidovich Fokina won Emil Ruusuvuoren In the second round of the Marseille ATP tennis tournament. Davidovich Fokina won the match 6–3, 7–5.

Davidovich Fokina is ranked 24th in the men's singles world rankings and ranked fifth in the Marseille tournament.

The unranked Ruusuvuori is 55th in the world list. Rusuvuori advanced to the second round by beating France on Wednesday Luca Van Aschen.

Rose Mountain played a doubles second round match later on Thursday Patrik Niklas-Salminen with.

The Finnish duo beat Germany Andreas Miesin and Australia of John-Patrick Smith 6–4, 6–4 and advanced to the semi-finals.

Niklas-Salminen and Ruusuvuori will face Austria in the semi-finals by Alexander Erler and by Lucas Miedlerwho are ranked third in the tournament.

Also Harri Heliövaara see you in doubles when he meets of John Peers with the Czech Republic in the second round Tomas Machacin and China Zhang Zhizhen's.

See also  Construction wants to start buying out farmers quickly: 'Come on with that wildly attractive scheme'

#Tennis #cold #ride #Emil #Ruusuvuori

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The mandatory documents you need to request a green card from a family member

The mandatory documents you need to request a green card from a family member

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result