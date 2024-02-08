Tennis | A cold ride to Emil Ruusuvuori

Rusuvuori taival ended in the second round of the Marseille tennis tournament.

of Spain Alejandro Davidovich Fokina won Emil Ruusuvuoren In the second round of the Marseille ATP tennis tournament. Davidovich Fokina won the match 6–3, 7–5.

Davidovich Fokina is ranked 24th in the men's singles world rankings and ranked fifth in the Marseille tournament.

The unranked Ruusuvuori is 55th in the world list. Rusuvuori advanced to the second round by beating France on Wednesday Luca Van Aschen.

Rose Mountain played a doubles second round match later on Thursday Patrik Niklas-Salminen with.

The Finnish duo beat Germany Andreas Miesin and Australia of John-Patrick Smith 6–4, 6–4 and advanced to the semi-finals.

Niklas-Salminen and Ruusuvuori will face Austria in the semi-finals by Alexander Erler and by Lucas Miedlerwho are ranked third in the tournament.

Also Harri Heliövaara see you in doubles when he meets of John Peers with the Czech Republic in the second round Tomas Machacin and China Zhang Zhizhen's.