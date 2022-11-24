Today is Thanksgiving Day in the USA, but it is Italy who is celebrating, who thanks to the long bench in the quarterfinals Davis wins the bet: beaten 2-1 in the double play-off by a US team between tired and presumptuous, also sunk by bad choices by captain fish, the blues are in the semifinals, for the first time since 2014and on Saturday in Malaga they will meet the winner of tonight’s quarter which sees Canada clearly favored against Germany without Zverev.

Italy too was without its two strikers – Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini, even if Matteo is in Malaga and has formed a group, cheering beyond belief – but they still put a competitive team on the field. The first coup of the day, the decisive one, went to Lorenzo Sonegosurprising the number 2 in the USA and 19 in the world, Frances Tiafoe (6-3 7-6).

The long-awaited redemption from Sonny, who had succumbed last year in the quarterfinals against Croatia, opposed to a Tiafoe who was not in the best of form (refreshing from a holiday in the Maldives and a period in the USA), but always very fearsome. The merit of Sonego, devastating in the service (17 ace), impeccable from the distance, was also of immediately start off like a rocket, annexing the first set. Tiafoe then warmed up, had three set points to take the match to a third, but couldn’t get the match rolling.

«The atmosphere is fantastic – said Sonego – Toafoe had beaten me at Bercy but today I was more aggressive, both when serving and returning. I served well in the delicate points, even on the setpoints he had in the second. I tried to be more aggressive with my serve, but then I also held up well from the baseline. I had to avoid losing the pitch and I think I did, it was one of the best matches of my career».

Lorenzo Musetti also had the opportunity to win his singles match against No. 1 Taylor Fritz, fresh from the semifinal of the ATP Finals, but he didn’t manage to take it in the first set, and in the second he definitely dropped. «I played an excellent first set, but ended with a trivial mistake that perhaps cost me the match. In the end Fritz was better at taking risks at the right moments».

At 1-1 it was up to the doubles to decide the outcome of the matchand here the mistakes of Fish came to the surface, who didn’t want to summon the doubles player Ram and preferred to field a singles player with no doubles experience like Tommy Paul alongside a Sock, however not up to his fame.

The understanding and the superior class of Fognini and Bolelli were evident right from the start, and once the American duo got down to serve – even making trivial mistakes in the exchanges – there was no story: 6-4 6- 4 for the “Chichi” – the nickname of ours – and semifinal in the pocket. «I don’t know why they didn’t call up Ram who just won the doubles at the Masters – admitted Fognini -, I don’t know if we’d be here to celebrate with him». Bolelli, man of the match, together with Sonego today demonstrated that the strength of this Italy is in a top-level group that is highly motivated in the Cup.