Tennis | A bitter disappointment for Heliövaara and Glasspool at the French Open

The Finnish doubles ace admitted the superiority of the opponents: “Honestly, it felt like we couldn’t do it today.”

Harri Heliövaaran and by Lloyd Glasspool taival tennis in the French Open men’s doubles ended in the 3rd round. The Finnish-British couple turned to Holland For Matwe Middelkoop and Germany For Andreas Mieswho advanced to the quarterfinals with clear scores of 6–4, 6–2.

The match lasted one hour and four minutes.

Heliövaara and Glasspool, who placed fifth in the tournament, had one pass break in the match against the opponents’ four breaks. Middelkoop and Mies are ranked 12th in the tournament.

“The opponents came into the match on a really good footing and got off to a good start. The first period was a little like one goal after their first break. It’s rarer in doubles that opponents are able to play so flawlessly. We didn’t really find any way to get into the match,” Heliövaara admitted.

“It was a match where it honestly felt like we didn’t make it today. The opponents played incredibly well, and we didn’t exactly have the best day.”

Heliövaara has won one ATP tournament with Middelkoop, in October 2021 in Moscow. Last year, Heliövaara and Glasspool reached the quarterfinals of the French Open Grand Slam, but this year they were knocked out earlier in the round.

“Of course, it’s disappointing to lose already in the 3rd round, but even such results belong to the sport. We have to accept this and wait patiently for our strike to come next time”, stated Heliövaara.

At risk of noise and Glasspool have a longer competitive break ahead of them as a pair, as Heliövaara will miss the summer grass season and the prestigious Wimbledon tournament due to the birth of a child.

“The next step is a rare paternity leave for the athlete. The second child is hopefully coming into the world at the end of June, and I am about to receive him. I will certainly train hard the next few weeks, and then at the end of July we will see how the player can come back with a fresh mind and body,” Heliövaara said.

With the elimination of Heliövaara, the Finnish games ended in this year’s French Open.