Tennis | A bitter defeat for Emil Ruusuvuori at Wimbledon – the young serving machine was too much

Tennis|Rosuvuori succumbed to France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in just over two hours.

Finland tennis star Emil Ruusuvuori suffered a bitter defeat at Wimbledon when the French Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard was better in the third round match 4–6, 6–2, 7–6, 6–4. The match lasted two hours and 12 minutes.

In the previous round, Ruusuvuori lost to Greece, which is among the top in the world Stefanos Tsitsipasbut the 20-year-old Frenchman was too much for the Finn.

Mpetshi Perricard (ATP-58) was just as strong a passer as one could expect beforehand, and with 26 passes, he advanced to the next round. Ruusuvuori’s (ATP-87) ace balance was nine.

Ruusuvuori started the match strongly and managed to break Mpetshi Perricard’s second serve. With Ruusuvuori leading 4–3, the match had to be stopped due to rain. Finally there was a break for an hour.

Mpetshi Perricard got two break points in the 4–5 situation, but Ruusuvuoren managed to turn the serve and take the opening set home.

Repeat the set was played without passing breaks until Ruusuvuuori’s third serving shift. He managed to manage two consecutive break balls and got himself a game ball to tie the game at 3–3. However, a palm error leveled the situation, and in the end Ruusuvuori lost his serve and the set went to the Frenchman.

The third set was the first in which there was not a single break or even a break ball. Ruusuvuori improved his game from the second set and didn’t make as many easy mistakes anymore. The set progressed to a breakaway game, which progressed to a tie 5–5, fittingly for the set. In the end, Mpetshi Perricard was sharper and took the tiebreaker with a score of 7–5.

The fourth set went according to the picture of the match, i.e. evenly, until Ruusuvuori lost his serve once. He never got off that bridge again.

Mpetshi Perricard took all the most important statistics: first serve success rate, first and second serve winning percentage, net play, winning strokes and easy errors.

Ruusuvuori got only one breaking point in the match, and that is rarely enough to win. Pericard broke Ruusuvuori’s pass a total of three times in the match.