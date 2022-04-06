Tennis | A 15-year-old tennis junior strikes his opponent in a way reminiscent of Will Smith’s violence at the Oscars

The player explained afterwards that the eruption was due to offensive shouts he heard from the crowd that encouraged the opponent.

French the junior tennis player performed a confusing stunt at the end of the match on Monday, which reminded many of the actor Will Smith violent behavior just over a week ago at the Oscars.

Michael Kouame15, lost their match Raphael So Ankrahille In a tournament played in Ghana. He would then slap his winner in the face in a situation where players normally shake hands online at the end of a match.

About the situation in the video described, Kouame grabs Ankrah’s right hand with his right hand and simultaneously hits him in the face with his left palm.

Kouame explained in retrospect that the eruption was due to offensive cries he heard from the crowd who encouraged Ankrah.

According to AFP news agency, Kouame described the match on social media as extremely frustrating and difficult.

“I sincerely regret what I did. During the match, many spectators insulted me, and some of the offensive shouts were directed at my mother. However, that is not enough to explain what I did, ”Kouame said, according to AFP.

Kouame said he apologized to Ankrah and said he would accept all sanctions from the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

Will Smith beat the comedian at the Oscars Chris Rockia, who had told a joke about Smith’s wife on stage.