Tennis | 390,000 tickets sold for Australian Open tennis tournament: “The most significant international public event in the world for many months”

About half of the number from previous years will reach the audience.

Tennis In the Australian Open, players will be able to play again in front of the audience. Thanks to Australia’s good corona situation, organizers are allowed to sell about half of their capacity. The tournament will be played in Melbourne.

Minister of Sports of the State of Victoria Martin Pakula said the media company ABCthat 30,000 tickets will be sold for the first eight days of the tournament, half for day games and half for evening games.

From the semi-finals onwards, 25,000 tickets will be sold per day. A total of 390,000 tickets will therefore be sold for the 14-day tournament.

“That means the Rod Laver arena has a great atmosphere at the end of the tournament, which isn’t very different from what we’ve been used to in previous years,” Pakula said.

“The number of tickets is not the same as in recent years, but the tournament will become the most significant international audience event in the world for many months.”

The Australian Open will begin on February 8th.