Former Moroccan tennis player Younes Rachidi has been banned from the sport for life after being found guilty of fixing 135 matches, the most offenses ever by any sportsman. The decision was made by theInternational Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

The 36-year-old Moroccan was involved in a series of match-fixing with the complicity of two Algerian players recently disqualified by the ITIA. The cases were discovered as a result of law enforcement investigations in collaboration with ITIA in Belgium.

“The 135 alleged violations are enormous, warranting a fine of $34,000 in addition to a life ban,” the agency said in a statement released today. Rachidi, who reached number 473 in the ATP doubles rankings, will no longer be able to play, train or participate in any tennis event authorized by the official tennis bodies. The ITIA was established by international sports bodies to oversee matters of integrity and fairness.