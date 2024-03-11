The already overcrowded power grid became even more crowded last year. This was reported by Tennet, operator of the high-voltage grid in the Netherlands, in a statement published on Monday annual report. Companies that want a new connection therefore have to wait a long time. “Unfortunately, this remains a critical situation for the time being,” writes Tennet's board.

The so-called 'grid congestion' means that the cables of Tennet and regional operators are too small for the electricity that has to flow through them. That plays into it almost all of the Netherlands and hinders the energy transition. For example, entrepreneurs who want to electrify their factories or install wind turbines will have to wait.

Things are currently going in the wrong direction, writes Tennet: “The pace at which demand for capacity is growing is greater than the pace at which grid operators can expand the electricity grid.” The company is therefore calling for a “serious acceleration” in the expansion of the power grid.

German branch

Last year Tennet invested 7.7 billion euros in the power grid, this year that amount should grow to 10 billion and the total for the coming decade is expected to be around 160 billion euros. In the Netherlands, Tennet wants to install 2,500 kilometers of new power connections.

It is “highly likely” that the Dutch cabinet will sell the German branch of Tennet to the German government this year. Negotiations about this continue, even though Tennet itself is not looking forward to the sale. The state-owned company has been preparing for an “unbundling” since May.

Also read

Warnings from grid operators are piling up: it is code red in electricity land