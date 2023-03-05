Washington.- The state of Tennessee became the first territory of the United States in banning shows “drag queen” in public and in places where they can be seen by minors.

The governor of Tennessee, the Republican Bill Lee, sanctioned the law, approved hours before by the state Senate, which “limits adult cabaret shows.”

The standard defines “adult cabaret performances” as those that include gogo dancers, topless dancers, “strippers” and “male or female impersonators who provide entertainment appealing to prurient interest.”

Violators could face $2,500 fines and up to a year in jail.

This regulation, which will go into effect on July 1, is the first of dozens of initiatives of this type introduced by Republican legislators in various states of the country that have managed to become law.

Republicans argue that with “drag” performances minors are exposed to shows and sexual images that are not suitable for them.

In parallel, Lee signed another regulation related to the previous one that will prevent minors from accessing gender-affirming medications or surgeries, as states such as Florida or Alabama already do.

Minors who are currently under this type of treatment have until March 21, 2024 to complete it, after the law takes effect on July 31.

With Lee’s signature, Tennessee is the eighth state to pass such a regulation, and the fourth to do so this year. On Wednesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, also a Republican, signed legislation to veto minors’ access to gender-affirming treatments.

In a statement, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) indicated on Thursday that “the dangerous practice” of banning LGTBQ+ events, spaces and culture, which includes drag performances, is part of “a full-scale attack” on the collective and is an attempt to put its members back in the closet.

According to data from that organization, only last year legislators from state congresses throughout the country presented 315 “discriminatory” bills against LGTBIQ+, of which 29 were approved becoming law.

Most of those drafts(149) targeted “the transgender and non-binary community” in addition to youth.

HRC added that in the first two months of 2023 340 anti-LGBTBIQ+ state legislative proposals have been presented, of which 150 would restrict the rights of transgender people, which is the largest number of initiatives against “trans” individuals in a single year, and it is not over yet.