A black MP demonstrated for stricter gun laws and was expelled from parliament in the US state of Tennessee. Racism accusations were raised. Now he can return for the time being.

Congressman Justin Jones at a demonstration against his expulsion from the House of Representatives in Nashville Image: Reuters

In the US state of Tennessee, a black MP can temporarily return to his seat after being expelled from parliament over protests for stricter gun laws. The Nashville City Council voted Monday to allow Democrat Justin Jones to return to the state house until a special election date.

Jones and another black Democrat were expelled from the local legislature by Republican lawmakers on Thursday for joining a demonstration for tougher gun laws on state property and disrupting a session following the deadly attack on a Nashville elementary school in late March. A third, white MP also joined the protest – and was not recalled from the House of Representatives.

This caused a great uproar in the United States and fueled allegations of racism surrounding the case. US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had also campaigned for the deposed MPs. In the case of the other expelled MP, Justin Pearson, a local committee is said to meet on Wednesday, according to media reports.