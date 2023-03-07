The Tennessee General Assembly approved a bill on the last day 23 that prohibits the performance of drag shows in public places or in any place where minors may be present.

The bill, which passed with 74 votes to 19 against, makes it illegal to organize “an adult cabaret performance” in places where children might be present. Cabaret performances are defined as those that feature “topless dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, [e] male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a lustful interest”.

According to law, anyone who organizes or performs in a drag show in the presence of children can be charged with a Class A misdemeanor, subject to a fine of up to $2,500 and up to one year in prison. Any other violation would be aggravated to a class E felony and carry from one to six years in prison and fines of up to $3,000.

The Tennessee House of Representatives also passed HB1, which bans sex reassignment surgery for minors. The bill specifically barred “hormone or puberty blockers,” drugs meant to help young people with “gender dysphoria.”

Journalist Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire — author of a investigative reporting of October 2022 that revealed widespread abuse at Vanderbilt University’s transgender clinic, leading to a shutdown of all gender reassignment surgeries for minors — applauded the decision.

“The Tennessee Legislature has now passed the bill banning child mutilation in the state. We’re fighting. We’re winning. And we’re nowhere near the end,” he said Walsh.

“No matter what the radicals say, I am proud to be a tireless advocate for the children of Tennessee,” he said Republican State Senator Jack Johnson to a local Fox affiliate earlier this week.

“The passing of my bill in the Tennessee Assembly is a major achievement in the fight to keep our children safe. As a parent, you can be assured that I will continue my fight to safeguard Tennessee’s children,” added Johnson, who presented the version of HB1 in the Senate.

The Tennessee Equality Project, an organization dedicated to LGBTQ+ issues, condemned the legislation, arguing that it put youth at risk.

“The Assembly eliminated life-saving treatment options for transgender youth and their families and ignored the 1st Amendment by passing HB1 and HB9. Nearly 300 organizations, congregations and businesses have spoken out against them. Governor Lee should veto them,” the group posted on twitter.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has pledged to join the legal fight and challenge the ratification of HB9 as state law.

“We are deeply disturbed that state politicians have voted to interfere with families’ ability to make decisions, in consultation with medical professionals, to provide critical care to transgender youth. The entire population of Tennessee should have access to the medical care they need to survive. and thrive. Gender health for transgender youth is safe, necessary, effective and often life-saving,” he said an ACLU employee in Tennessee to a local news agency.

The two laws are being forwarded to the desk of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, who is expected to ratify them and make them law in the state.

At least 15 states have introduced legislation banning drag shows in public places. The bills were introduced in response to growing concern about the prevalence of drag shows in restaurants and bars, and so-called “drag queen story hours”, in which drag queen performers read to children in public libraries and other venues.

©2023 National Review. Published with permission. original in English.