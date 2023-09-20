Tenet: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Wednesday 20 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Tenet, a 2020 film written, directed and co-produced by Christopher Nolan, will be broadcast. The film, a British-American production, stars an ensemble cast made up of John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

During a terrorist attack on the Kiev Opera House, a CIA agent, the “Protagonist,” goes undercover in a Russian operation to rescue a compromised agent and recover a stolen unidentified object. After saving the agent and recovering the object, the Protagonist sends part of his team through a secret exit and returns to the scene of the assault. Shortly afterwards the Protagonist is saved by a masked gunman, with a red thread on his backpack, who kills the man who was threatening him by firing an “inverted” bullet, i.e. making him re-enter the weapon. The Protagonist joins the Russians again who, realizing they have been deceived, torture him; the agent resists the interrogation and swallows a poisoned pill to commit suicide.

Unexpectedly the Protagonist wakes up on a boat, discovering that the pill was not deadly and that the Russians have captured and killed all the members of his team, taking possession of the unidentified object. Here he learns that the pill is a test to evaluate the degree of loyalty of an agent towards his team, a test that not everyone obviously manages to pass, and which earns him recruitment into a secret organization called “Tenet ”, whose mission somehow concerns the salvation of mankind. The Protagonist is then taken to a secret laboratory where he meets Laura, a scientist who is dedicating herself to the study of bullets and other objects, coming from a war that will take place in the future, whose entropy is “inverted” and which therefore move at ‘back in time. The scientist believes that, in the future, technology has been developed that allows us to reverse the entropy of objects and move back in time by reversing the flow of time. Laura is concerned that this process could be used to bring nuclear weapons to a time when they did not yet exist.

Tenet: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Tenet, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

John David Washington: The Protagonist

Robert Pattinson: Neil

Elizabeth Debicki: Katherine “Kat” Burton

Dimple Kapadia: Priya Singh

Michael Caine: Sir Michael Crosby

Kenneth Branagh: Andrei Sator

Clémence Poésy: Laura

Martin DonovanVictor

Fiona Dourif: Wheeler

Yuri Kolokolnikov: Quinton

Himesh Patel: Mahir

Aaron Taylor-Johnson: Ives

Denzil SmithSanjay Singh

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Tenet live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 20 September 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.