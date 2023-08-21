Tenerife Wildfires | “The worst is over” in the fires of Tenerife

According to the authorities, the cooler weather and calmer winds have helped the firefighters in the extinguishing work.

of Spain prime minister Pedro Sánchez said on Monday that it would declare wildfires on the island of Tenerife disaster zones, making it easier to send financial aid and other aid to the island.

“We hope that the weather will help us and that the fire situation will be stabilized in the next few hours, the next few days. May the weather be on our side,” Sanchez said while visiting the island.

“The worst is now over,” said the regional director of the Canary Islands Fernando Clavijo.

Clavijo said authorities suspect the fires were set intentionally. However, the authorities did not confirm this information to the news agency AFP.

The wildfire that broke out in Tenerife on Tuesday evening has burned nearly 41,000 hectares of land, which corresponds to more than six percent of Tenerife’s surface area.

The fire is not known to have claimed victims or destroyed residential buildings.