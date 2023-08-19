Tenerife Wildfires | Spanish authorities: More than 26,000 people evacuated from under the fires

“The fires are beyond our capacity to put them out,” said the authority in charge of extinguishing operations on Saturday.

in Spain The Tenerife wildfire had not yet been brought under control on Saturday, local authorities said. According to the emergency authorities, more than 26,000 people have had to be evacuated on the island.

According to the authorities, stronger winds and higher night temperatures caused an uncontrolled forest fire to spread in Tenerife.

“The fires are beyond our capacity to put them out. Maybe not everywhere, but in a large part of the areas”, the head of extinguishing works Pedro Martinez said on Saturday.

In total 225 firefighters continued to contain the fire overnight. After dawn on Saturday, a couple of dozen fire engines and helicopters came to help again.

By Saturday, the fire had destroyed approximately 5,000 hectares of land. The fire created a column of smoke rising to a height of nearly four kilometers, which was also clearly visible in satellite images taken from space.

A wildfire broke out in the national park surrounding the Teide volcano on Tuesday evening.