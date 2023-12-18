Tenerife | Suspicion: Airport workers stole passengers' property worth a couple of million euros

The Spanish National Guard suspects that the airport workers stole passengers' property worth around two million euros.

Tenerife employees of the southern airport are suspected of stealing passengers' property worth almost two million euros.

The employees are suspected of taking 13,000 euros in cash, as well as 29 luxury watches, 120 pieces of valuable jewelry, 22 smartphones and other electronics. Based on the picture published by the Spanish National Guard, among the items suspected of being stolen, it seems that there is also a squeaky toy.

The incident was covered in the news, among other things Euronews. The Spanish National Guard announced the investigation on December 15, but did not specify when the suspected crimes took place.

of Spain the National Guard has arrested 14 employees on suspicion of theft. In addition, the National Guard is investigating the involvement of 20 other employees in the suspected crime. The National Guard suspects that the group is part of an organized criminal group.

It is suspected that the employees took property from checked luggage. According to the information of the National Guard, the employees have picked up the valuables they want from the bags, closed the bags and put them in the hold to be transported.

It is also suspected that the stolen goods were sold on. Some of the stolen goods have been sold online, some in Tenerife. The National Guard is also investigating the share of local jewelers in the skein.

Police began to investigate possible thefts, as several passengers complained that their belongings were missing. According to the National Guard, representatives of many nationalities are among the victims.

Tenerife South Airport is also known as Reina Sofía Airport.