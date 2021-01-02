After his reappearance in late December, nothing seemed to have changed. New Year New Life. And it starts against him Real Madrid and with him Daily ACE. The worst of the injury is now like a bad dream. “The hardest thing was the beginning, having to realize that you have a long way to go“, remember Yusta. So many hours of solo work, so much time in the gym, training with the team since November 25. All roads led him to Vitoria, on December 20, when he returned to competition. There were many people who ‘were’ with him that day: “Many things crossed my mind, like all the people who have been helping me at some point in these 10 months, and also everything that I have had to work to be able to be here now“Gone are those moments where everything stopped.”After the operation it was the most painful stage; I was like two weeks without even being able to move my leg“, recalls