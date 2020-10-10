VALLECANO RAY

The Madrid team has started the season with the illusion through the roof after achieving three victories in the first four days. If Iraola’s team wants to finish in the top six it will be essential to achieve as many points as possible outside their stadium and today they will have a great opportunity against a Tenerife that is not in their best form. Iraola has several casualties, such as those of Advíncula, Andrés or Antoñín, pro being summoned with their national teams.

As to follow: Isi. The winger is standing out with one of the key players with his rises up the wing.