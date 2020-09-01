Curious and original way Tenerife has had to announce their kits for the 20/21 season. He did so by launching his Tik-Tok channel where his first publication was to unveil the clothing that the first team will use this campaign, the second being the newest of the three.

The Hummel brand continues to be chosen to dress the team. The first has certain ‘Vintage’ tints since it is totally white, with blue trousers and socks. The second is the most unique as it opted for a blue and white vertical striped shirt (last year it was pistachio), while the third is still supportive, although this time it is more black than pink.

They will soon be on sale in the official store. Tenerife is scheduled to release its starting kit this coming Friday in the last summer friendly against Las Palmas at the Heliodoro.

The fan’s response on social media was mostly approving. The first one reminds a bit of the club’s glorious era in the First Division, back in the nineties, while the second is the one that has generated more doubts, although they are more good feelings than bad.

For the solidarity, this year, the club has preferred that pink, present one hundred percent in last year’s shirt, appear in fine vertical lines where black predominates.