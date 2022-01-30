Tenerife became this Sunday in the second visitor who takes the victory of El Toralín after coming back Yuri’s initial goal with two goals from Elady and Enric Gallego in the second half. The VAR had a lot to do with it, since Sagués Oscoz had not seen live the penalty kick that started the Canarian comeback.

The Ponferradina had the best chances of a first part with clear berciano color, but had to wait until minute 41 to turn his dominance into an advantage. Before, Sergio González had taken a header from Copete under the sticks when the first quarter of an hour of play was running and Juan Soriano won the game against Baeza in a one-on-one after Copete had left the striker alone with a marker pass from the center of the field.

When it seemed that the break was going to be reached without changes in the scoreboard, Yuri appeared to make his own. The Brazilian teamed up with Dani Ojeda in the three-quarter zone and then took advantage of a bad rejection of the defense to adjust his sights to Soriano’s left post, who could do nothing to avoid the Blue and White captain’s goal.

After the break, Tenerife improved, making Lucho work on a shot by Gallego, while Baeza had the 2-0 after a against berciana, but found a good intervention from Soriano. The game, however, would change completely in the 68th minute, when the VAR warned Sagués Oscoz of a hand from Copete inside the area that, after consulting the video, he indicated as a penalty. Lucho stopped Enric Gallego’s shot, but the referee understood that he had gone ahead of time and had it repeated. to the secondElady did not forgive the draw.

With Ponferradina disconcerted, Tenerife took the opportunity to turn the score around in a rogue move by Enric Gallego. Lucho García cleared a short shot from outside the area and Copete fell asleep at the time of clearing itwhich the Tenerife striker took advantage of to steal his wallet and score the final 1-2.

the canary team thus take advantage of the results of the day to put land in between with the seventh placewhile Ponferradina continues in fifth position and has a new direct duel next week in Girona.