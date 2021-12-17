Tenerife and Real Madrid reissued old struggles in an emotional meeting to raise funds on the island of La Palma, affected by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in September. The chicharreros beat the whites (2-0), with goals from Kiko Ratón (minute 39, a distant shot from about 25-30 meters) and another by Jesús Vázquez (minute 50), which culminated a quick play by the locals, although in charity matches like this one, the result is the least of it.

The good entrance that the Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium presented, there were more than 11,000 people, it was reminiscent of the old clashes that both teams played in past times. Both sets featured players from several different generations, but who, despite the passage of time, kept the quality intact. Some players, the case of Fernando Hierro and José Emilio Amavisca, arrived touched. Another, the case of Roberto Carlos, could not even dress short in a stadium where he left his mark by surely scoring his best goal in the league wearing the white jersey.

Tenerife, for its part, showed its electric game, when players like Suso, Kiko Ratón (his goal sensational: a long shot that surpassed Codina), Jesús Vázquez, or the performances of Agustín and the highly applauded Manolo came into play. Also played Sergio Aragoneses, who thwarted a couple of offensive actions by Iván Pérez, especially a frontal shot in the 52nd minute, as well as a shot by Rivera. The game was taking place within a continuous carousel of changes, where everyone participated in a party whose reason was well worth it.