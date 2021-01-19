Antonio Brito. LV YECLA. Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 01:02



The novel ‘Gates for Inside’ by the author Antonio Brito (Tenerife, 1979) has won the XXVIII José Luis Castillo-Puche de Yecla Short Novel Prize. A graduate in Advertising and Public Relations and in Journalism from the Complutense University of Madrid, Brito is professionally dedicated to marketing and advertising. He is the author of the blog ‘Infrequent Travelers’ where he makes sui generis chronicles loaded with humor about tourist destinations. With the book of the same name ‘Infrequent Travelers’, he published his fictional stories for the first time in a collection that combines different narrative genres.

With ‘Gates for the inside’, he signs his first short novel based on intertwined stories starring different voices around an intriguing event that brings out the daily miseries of the characters. The award is endowed with 3,000 euros and the publication of the work within the ‘Hécula’ collection, thanks to the sponsorship of the Yecla City Council and the Castillo-Puche Foundation. The award ceremony will take place on Thursday, January 28 through the YouTube channel of the José Luis Castillo-Puche de Yecla institute, whose AMPA announces the award. In this act will be presented ‘The daughter of the unknown soldier’, by Juan Pardo Vidal, winner in 2020.