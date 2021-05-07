Almeria

Rubi recovers Balliu after recovering from her abdominal discomfort. The Girona player will be from the game to the detriment of Buñuel, one of the holes against Oviedo. The one who has not traveled has been Samu, still limping from his injury, so Petrovic will repeat in the midfield of a 1-4-1-4-1 that will put Rubi back on the line. Villalba, Brian Rodríguez and Ramazani have ballots to start from the left side, where Lazo did not perform at his best in the last game.

Whatever the pieces, the new rojiblanco coach is looking for a more solvent Almería who seals the promotion and reaches it in the correct dynamics, solving the current bump: just one victory in the last nine days. The intention is to return to the winning path and arrive in good dynamics to the promotion of promotion. Rubi even recognized that this was more important than being third or sixth.

As to follow: Sadiq. The other tip of the shock. He is not going through his best moment, but he wants to give back the illusion to the Almeria parish.