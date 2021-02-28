Alcorcón

Anquela continues with her well-marked dream: to save this Alcorcón. And he has arguments to defend himself. His triumph at Zaragoza last day was a breath of oxygen for his team, and now they have many options to continue in the silver category. To do this, today they have to add against Tenerife, and the potter team only contemplates that option on the Canary Island.

As to follow: Nwakali. The midfielder has been a spectacular reinforcement for Anquela’s men. He has performed since his arrival and is now one of the important men of the team.