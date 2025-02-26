I have You have your team ready to start in Spain. The professional services firm that has as its main shareholder CVC Capital Partnersknown fund in Spain for being a shareholder of Naturgy and partner of the League, has hired Javier IbáñezChief of Restructuring of Kroll In the national market, to lead this area in the country with other members of its team, as confirmed by ‘Electonomista.es’ with different sources of the financial sector.

Ibáñez will leave the firm this Friday after more than four years in it. The Executive arrived in 2020 to the company, then known as Duff & Phelpsafter more than 20 years in KPMG, of which in the middle was a member. Ibáñez before was deputy director of the Valencia Office of Banca Nazionale del Lavoro and worked in Banco Popular.

The Executive has participated in numerous financial and operational restructuring projectsas well as financing and refinancing processes, working for both banking and companies. One of his works was as an advisor to Iberian Resources Spain, from Blackrockin the restructuring of the debt of the grill mine with the approval of the viability plan. Also was sent as an expert in The restructuring of different urbas construction subsidiaries during 2024.

Ibáñez will lead the team with other Kroll members. Until now Teneo had no presence in Spain, although since last year he had signed the incorporation as ‘Senior Advisor’ by Jorge Burgaleta, a historical man of BBVA, where he held various positions of responsibility, he worked on some of the greatest restructuring and new financing in Spain and Latin America. Burgaleta was also senior advisor to the TCI activist fund And he worked in many industrial sectors, including renewable energies, toll highways, infrastructure, cement and electricity.

Market changes

It is a movement of one of the heavyweights in the restructuring sector in a moment of full boiling, where it has also burst Interpathanother professional service house in this case by the Hig Capital Fund. The firm has recruited several KPMG membersincluding Gonzalo Montes, to assemble his team in Spain. Jordi Castiñeira and Juan José Legarda joined Montes in the exodus that different members of the Big Four had previously starred in France and the United Kingdom.

Kroll, on the other hand, adds a new loss of another of its troops after He will announce the incorporation of Diego Perull As new Forensic & Integrity, as advanced ‘El Confidencial’. Apart from this area and that of restructuring, Kroll is very focused on the national market in business assessment services with practices such as deterioration of asset value and trade fund or the appraisal of intellectual property and intangible assets, among other services.