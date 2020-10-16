The legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has surprised the Kings XI Punjab decision to keep explosive batsman Chris Gayle out of the opening matches of the IPL. Gayle was not included in the Punjab team in the opening matches. He then made a comeback against Royal Challengers Bangalore and led Punjab to their second win with their half-century innings.

Gayle scored 53 runs off 45 balls in that match. Tendulkar said on Twitter, ‘It was good to see Chris Gayle coming back and he scored a brilliant 53 runs. Wonder why Kings XI Punjab kept him out for so long. ‘

Gayle showed his bat in front of the camera on which he wrote ‘The Boss’ after making his half-century. Gayle has the record of hitting the most sixes in T20. He has hit 983 sixes in T20s so far. He is followed by his compatriot Karen Pollard, who has 685 sixes.