“We have spent more time than Weekly report”, assures Cipriano Almeida (59 years old), director of stall, the weekly Canarian folklore program on TVE in the autonomous community, which will be 51 years old in September 2022. For Almeida there is no doubt: it is the longest-running program on television in Spain. “stall It has been a social phenomenon on the islands”, he declares in the territorial center of the public entity in Gran Canaria. “It fulfills the mission of entertaining, training and preserving the cultural heritage of the islands and, of course, promoting young promises of our music”, completes the historian and archaeologist David Naranjo (36 years old), his current presenter. “We have gotten into the DNA of the canaries,” he completes. “And we are not only important here. Also throughout America: after all, Canarian music has its roots in Latin America”.

The content of the program has remained stable since its debut: a presenter, and three groups or soloists and guests who share some aspect of the archipelago’s cultural or ethnographic heritage. “Everything told in a simple way, without falling into vulgarity. Are plasters of culture [un enyesque es un canarismo que viene a significar pequeña porción de un alimento que se sirve como acompañamiento de bebidas]”, emphasizes Almeida. And, of course, classic palos such as isas, folías, malagueñas and the occasional modern proposal that can still be classified as folklore. (“No, we don’t broadcast reggaeton,” Naranjo clarifies).

David Naranjo (left), during the special program for the Day of the Canary Islands on May 23 in Teror (Gran Canaria). TVE

This formula saw the light for the first time on September 7, 1971, coinciding with the festivity of the Virgen del Pino, the patron saint of Gran Canaria. Its objective, to offer regional music as if it were being played in the relaxed atmosphere of a bar (in the islands, the word stall In fact, it has a third meaning, that of “very noisy party or party”, according to the Royal Spanish Academy). Television in the Canary Islands was then an even more difficult undertaking than in the rest of that black-and-white Spain. It had arrived on the islands in 1964, but it operated autonomously — the national programs arrived one day late until 1971 — “In that context, it was an immediate success,” recalls Almeida. “Those were times without social networks and when there was only one chain on the islands [La 2 no llegó hasta el Mundial 82]”.

For its launch, TVE entrusted the task of presenter to a charismatic character, the journalist Fernando Nanino Díaz Cutillas (1937-1988), whose figure contributed decisively to the popularization of the program throughout the Canary Islands. “He was a kind and humble man,” recalls Almeida. The program, moreover, has since 1983 a tune composed and sung by the legendary Sabandeños (“what a stall that day was set up / never seen a better party than ours from Teno to Teror”), a song that has already become part of the island culture.

Censorship

Politics planned on the broadcast from the beginning. “This program was born in a very difficult situation during the dictatorship, with the intention of uniting the Canary Islands. At that time it was seen as a danger, due to the fear of nationalist outbreaks and independence, for which the regime forced them to previously teach them the lyrics of the songs that were going to be sung live.” It was politics, precisely, that caused the cancellation of the program two years later. “Folklore continues to be the newspaper of each era”, says Naranjo in this regard. stall It would be recovered between 1983 and 1988 (the date on which it was stopped due to the death of Díaz Cutillas), and a third time (this time definitively), in 1999.

Fernando ‘Nanino Díaz Cutillas, on a screenshot in the early 1980s. TVE

More than half a century and some 1,000 broadcasts later, the team, some 20 people, continues to visit towns on all the islands on a weekly basis. “Each program requires preparation of up to two months,” the director and presenter say. “We have a musical director who is in charge of listening to what is being done and designing a balanced grill. And then, a lot, a lot of production…”.

After that, it remains to move to the villages of the islands. “We depend on the municipalities to invite us,” says Almeida. “We do not charge anything to anyone. We only ask the municipalities to provide us with lighting and sound, because it would be very expensive to move all the equipment”. These performances are mixed with others that are regularly recorded in the studio. “stall It has been complicated from a technical point of view”, recalls Almeida. “Before, three cameras were enough. Now we use a lot more, and more microphones and a multi-track system. And we also subtitle all the programs so that anyone can learn and sing all the songs from their homes. There is more technology, but the spirit has not changed in these years”.

cuts

In this last stage, the average audience is between 6% and 12% audience share. Each program attracts between 50,000 and 85,000 viewers from the islands, according to data from TVE. That, in regards to the Canarian public. Because neither Almeida nor Naranjo hide the internationalist spirit of stall. And her pride in what she has achieved. “We know of families in Chile or Colombia who meet to see us, and they have told us that our broadcasts serve as a basis for musical studies,” says the presenter. In 2019, the World Folklore Union awarded the space for its longevity at an event held in Romania. And it is valued in other autonomous communities. “The program can be transplanted to other communities”, completes the director. “On many occasions we have been told how envious musicians from other regions feel for not having a showcase like this to be able to exhibit their music,” says Naranjo. “We are out of the ordinary.”

Argentine singer Jorge Cafrune and Fernando ‘Nanino’ Díaz Cutillas, in 1971. TVE

stall is no stranger to international economic uncertainty. “Culture in Spain is always the first to suffer cuts,” laments Almeida. “We survive with humble budgets: we would cover five seasons with the cost of a broadcast of the star program of the house. We entered into a war economy like the one we already experienced in 2008″.

Nothing new, on the other hand. In 2006, he planned on Televisión Española in the Canary Islands the closure of the territorial center and, with it, the end of stall. The program, however, had an unexpected defender, Julio Iglesias, who offered to sing isas and folías and even financed it. “stall It is probably the program that has moved me the most of all those broadcast by TVE’s International Channel after so many years living in the US”, assured the singer in an interview granted that year to Cadena SER on the islands. “It made me feel the value of music and how important it is to reach so many Spanish people who live abroad with it”.

