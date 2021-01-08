The Community will invest more than 770,000 euros to reinforce the safety of the highway that connects San Javier with Santomera (RM-1). Promotion announced yesterday that the bidding process for this work has already begun, which will correct the damage caused by DANA. Companies interested in attending the process may submit their offers until next day 21.

The work includes the reconstruction of the affected sections of the service roads and the cycle lane, the stabilization of cut slopes and the reconstruction of different longitudinal drainage elements. A cleaning and lining of the highway gutters will also be carried out, Fomento reported.

The general director of Roads, José Antonio Fernández Lladó, explained that this action, which covers the section built between San Javier and Zeneta, is part of the program of actions to reinforce road safety after the DANA of 2019 in the regional road network , with more than 14.7 million euros.

The Ministry has pending contracting the construction of the 3.25 kilometer section to Alquerías



New layout



Fernández Lladó explained that “the curb will be remodeled at two points of the road in order to prevent runoff from running along the clearing slope and thus prevent its erosion and formation of subsidence.” In addition, the horizontal marking of the intervention area will be renewed and the two-meter-high fence will also be replaced in the affected areas of the service roads and the bike lane.

In parallel to this repair, the Community is moving forward to complete the RM-1 highway. The tender for the drafting of the construction project for the section that connects the districts of Zeneta and Alquerías has recently concluded, which has a length of 3.25 kilometers of new route, two carriageways of two lanes each and a median of five meters wide. The drafting also contemplates the construction of three links that connect with the Reguerón highway and with roads of the secondary network, in addition to three viaducts and two underpasses.

Fernández Lladó highlighted the importance of completing this highway. “It is essential for the improvement of communications with the Mar Menor and the socio-economic development of the area, mainly Beniel, Zeneta, Alquerías, El Raal and Santomera,” he said. He added that “the action will alleviate traffic on the A-30 and A-7 and will serve as an alternative route to the Mar Menor highway.”