The Ministry of Justice has put out to tender the construction of the Palace of Justice in Lorca, reported yesterday the mayor, Diego José Mateos, who said that it will cost 16.5 million euros and its execution period will be two years.

The mayor trusted that “the whole process will go as quickly as possible” and that “in five or six months the works of this important infrastructure for our municipality may already be starting, both for the provision of justice services and for the revitalization of our historic center.

The project was presented in February in Lorca by the Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, who assured that the building will be “avant-garde” and that “it will respect the historical and cultural heritage.” It will be located on a plot within the historic precinct in which several protected façades will be rehabilitated and integrated into the new construction.