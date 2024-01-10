Techland it may have cost Tencent around 1.45 billion euros. We are talking about the acquisition announced in July 2023, the details of which were not revealed (Techland is not listed on the stock exchange, so there is no obligation to do so).

More precisely, the Bankier.pl newspaper speaks of 6.3 billion Polish zlotys, calling it the largest acquisition of 2023 for a Polish company, followed by that of STS Holding by Entain CEE, estimated at 3.9 billion Polish zlotys.