Tencent is going through a very complicated period, in fact, its shares have crossed a very unflattering milestone for a company of this magnitude: the negative record for shares since 2021, which means an overall loss of 650 billion dollars.

Despite not doing very well, the Chinese company continues its campaign of acquisitions of Western companies. Behind Tencent’s losses are the Chinese government’s tight anti-COVID19 policies and the collapse of eastern tech companies.

Another negative record was achieved by Tencent, which was surpassed in the ranking of the most valuable Chinese companies by Kweichow Moutai, a producer of rice liqueur that currently exceeds it by 235 million dollars.

Behind the purchase of Western companies there is, on the part of the Chinese giant, the desire to carry out an internal restructuring that would lead to solidify its economic position, given the limited success that Tencent is enjoying in the domestic market.